ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Haleem criticizes PPP’s ‘double standards’

APP 01 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Wednesday criticized double-standards politics of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other PPP leaders in Sindh.

He said that on the one hand PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was boasting of the high democratic values on the floor of National Assembly while on the other hand, the PPP leaders buried the democratic norms under the heaps of dust and hammered the last nail in coffin of the so-called democracy by not allowing MPAs including Leader of the Opposition, parliamentary leaders of PTI, GDA and MMA to speak during the concluding budget session in Sindh Assembly, according to a communiqué.

He said that soon after Sindh Assembly came into session following the general elections in 2018, the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly was to be made the chairman of Public Accounts Committee. But, the Speaker and PPP leaders, on the directions of top party leadership, denied this right to opposition parties to run the affairs of the committee for smooth accountability within the house. “It is a matter of great concern that even not a single member from main opposition parties was made even as the member of the public accounts committee, he said and added that according to the report issued by Auditor General of Sindh from 2008 to 2020 -2021, huge amount of Rs 1,400 billion was misappropriated by PPP rulers in Sindh.

The PTI leader said that in existing standing committees both in Senate of Pakistan and National Assembly of Pakistan and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari himself was chairman of the standing committee on human rights. But in Sindh Assembly there was no place for any MPA from the opposition parties in such committees in Sindh. “The provincial government is bound to present the annual report of the auditor general in the assembly during the budget session but PPP government high-ups only bothered to produce reports about details of 2017 and 2018 years.

PTI leader said that during the conclusion of the fiscal year of 2020 and 2021, PPP rulers did not allow the speaker to conduct the pre-budget session in the months from January to March. The opposition parties drew the attention of the chair towards such attitude but no willingness was shown for the debate.

Haleem Adil Sheikh also submitted a Privilege Motion in Sindh Assembly seeking action against the policemen, who according to him stopped PTI MPAs entering the building of Assembly on Tuesday.

National Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Sindh Assembly Opposition leader

Haleem criticizes PPP’s ‘double standards’

NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF

Prices of petroleum products raised

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

Engro explains its position

Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists

Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran

Tarin tells NA: Efforts afoot to end tradition of supplementary grants

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.