PIA to operate relief flights to Doha

KARACHI: Pakistan’s National Flag Carrier PIA has announced to operate relief flights for Doha, PIA spokesman said on Wednesday. Due to limited number of flights operated by Gulf Carriers, a large number of Pakistanis are unable to travel to Pakistan from Doha and vice versa, PIA has planned to operate four relief flights. PIA will operate two flights from Islamabad to Doha one each on 5th and 12th July while two return flights from Doha to Islamabad are planned for 6th and 13 July 2021 respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021