Business & Finance
U.S. Fed reverse repo volume hits record $992bn
- The daily operation, which included 90 bidders, was up from Tuesday's record $841.2 billion.
01 Jul 2021
Volume in the U.S. Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase operation reached a record $992 billion on Wednesday as financial institutions continued to pour cash into the overnight facility.
The daily operation, which included 90 bidders, was up from Tuesday's record $841.2 billion.
While volume has been building since March, it grew further after the Fed earlier this month raised the rate it pays on reverse repurchase agreements to 0.05pc from 0pc as part of technical adjustments to keep the effective federal funds rate from falling too low.
Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran
U.S. Fed reverse repo volume hits record $992bn
Bilawal, Qureshi engage in heated discussion in National Assembly
Liabilities of loss-making SOEs range from 12-18pc of GDP, says World Bank
Afghan peace process, issues with India: Parliamentary Committee meeting on July 1
2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in North Waziristan
CAA slams foreign air carriers for 'overbooking'
Petrol price up by Rs2 per litre
Fawad Chaudhry baffled at 'judicial activism'
PPP decides to boycott joint-opposition meeting over Shehbaz's absence in NA session
'Divided' opposition fails to block passage of budget
Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview
Read more stories
Comments