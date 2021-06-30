ANL 33.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.4%)
ASL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.43%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.98%)
EPCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
FFBL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
FFL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.51%)
HASCOL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
HUBC 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.35%)
KAPCO 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.52%)
KEL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
MLCF 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.7%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.12%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.88%)
SNGP 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.88%)
TRG 165.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.44%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,131 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (0.08%)
BR30 26,885 Increased By ▲ 46.77 (0.17%)
KSE100 47,213 Increased By ▲ 74.91 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,909 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may retest resistance at $74.14

  • The fall could also be interpreted as an accumulation of the bullish momentum to break a resistance at $74.89.
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $74.14 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $74.99.

The drop triggered by this resistance has completed at a support of $71.96. The uptrend may have resumed.

The trend is driven by a wave C, which may travel into $74.99-$77.29 range.

Support is at $72.70, a break below which could cause a fall into $71.28-$71.96 range. On the daily chart, the fall is considered as a pullback towards the former resistance at $71.93.

The fall could also be interpreted as an accumulation of the bullish momentum to break a resistance at $74.89.

Based on a projection analysis, key support is at $71.93, which is near $71.96 (hourly chart), a break below which may open the way towards $67.14-$69.17 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil US oil asia oil oil us

US oil may retest resistance at $74.14

'Divided' opposition fails to block passage of budget

Liabilities of loss-making SOEs range from 12-18pc of GDP, says World Bank

Afghan peace process, issues with India: Parliamentary Committee meeting on July 1

Fawad Chaudhry baffled at 'judicial activism'

Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview

Govt says steps taken to mitigate RLNG shortfall impact

Nepra approves Rs3.6bn refund to consumers

WB approves $800m for power sector, human capital

Over Rs25m tax liability: Action would be considered: Tarin

Remote, rural areas: 'SBP set to allow use of mobile number as bank account number'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters