Punjab Assembly passes two bills

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed The Punjab Holy Quran (Printing and Recording) (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Provincial Assembly of the Punjab (Amendment) Bill 2021. The session started 1 hour 46 minutes late under the chair of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

While speaking on the point of order PTI MPA Sardar Shahab-udin Khan said that during the tenure of PML-Q when Pervez Elahi was chief minister a net work of roads was established while during PML-N government no road was constructed. He also said now PTI government had allocated huge amount of money for the construction and repairing of roads.

While responding to Sardar Shahab-udin PML-N MPA Khalil Tahir Sindhu said that Sardar Shahab-udin during the tenure of PML-N met many times to former principal secretary to chief minister Dr Tauqeer Shah for his personal matters. He can give proof of his meetings.

In the session members showed grave concerns over non implementation of the resolutions of the House. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that CM Usman Buzdar is serving the masses without wasting time in political jugglery, adding that CM is moving from heaven to earth because he believes in performance instead of hollow pomp and show.

Talking to the media outside Punjab Assembly Dr Firdous said that CM has moved the province towards development and prosperity and the budget will give a further boost to the development activities. She said the second phase of the 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par' program has been launched. The 5 week long program will be continued till 1st August, she said.

The Special Assistant said the cleanliness week will be held from 28th June to 04th July, special campaign week from 5th to 11th July, green week from 12th to 18th July, Eid ul Azha week from 19th to 25th July and Road safety week will be celebrated from July 26th to August 1st. This program has yielded positive results and the DCs have been directed to personally supervise the program and action be taken against officials failing to take action on public complaints, she said.

Dr Firdous said the citizens can also lodge their complaints through Khidmat App even after a specific week. More than 41 lac activities have been performed in the first phase. Out of 25,792 complaints, 22,745 complaints were timely redressed with an 88 percent ratio and the public satisfaction ratio was 79 percent. The PTI has realized to the voters that public service is the gist of democracy and the Imran Khan-led government has set new benchmarks in this regard, she said.

The SACM said the PTI is also going to win the upcoming AJK elections as Kashmiris have also fully understood that Imran Khan is their strong voice around the globe. The PTI has fielded its candidate at every seat in AJK elections and the opposition will be further exposed over time. The future of Kashmir is associated with PTI and PTI and Pakistan are in fact conjoined twins, she said.

The Special Assistant said the facilitators of Modi are engaged in baseless propaganda but these elements have forgotten that defeat would be their fate despite political jugglery. The AJK voters are not going to be impressed by their political acting and their decision will be in favor of PTI like the GB voters, she said.

Responding to a question, Dr Firdous said that Bilawal Zardari is engaged in useless ranting while ignoring the fact that his political show has already flopped. The political worth of the PPP can be judged by the fact that it is unable to field candidates at every constituency. The PPP cannot win the AJK elections on the basis of turn courts, she said.

The SACM said that it seems that Bilawal has come to AJK to enjoy cold weather whereas Sindhis are suffering from the harshness of bad governance, corruption, nepotism and political impassiveness. Bilawal should go to Thar where children are crying for a drop of water. The Sindh government is even unable to handle the stray dogs and PPP is daydreaming to run the national government, she said.

Dr Firdous said that whenever Zardari appears before NAB, he tries to appear frail and weak. However, he looks good and healthy at parties and political gatherings. It seems that there is a competition of political acting between PPP and PML-N. Zardari should better focus on Sindh to improve good governance, concluded the SACM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021