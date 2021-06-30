ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.65%)
ASL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
DGKC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.49%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.49%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.35%)
HASCOL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.18%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.21%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.92%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.99%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.22%)
SILK 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.9%)
SNGP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
TRG 168.00 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (5%)
UNITY 43.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.07%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.46%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 25.12 (0.49%)
BR30 26,838 Increased By ▲ 134.8 (0.5%)
KSE100 47,138 Increased By ▲ 135.42 (0.29%)
KSE30 18,910 Increased By ▲ 37.07 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Pakistan

KE and DHA inaugurate two substations elevations

30 Jun 2021

KARACHI: With the monsoon season drawing closer, K-Electric (KE) and the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) jointly inaugurated two newly elevated sub-stations located within DHA's Phase 4 & 8 locales.

The inauguration ceremony for two of the substations was chaired by the DHA Administrator - Brigadier Rai Asim Mustafa. Others in attendance were DHA's Chief Engineer Col Rashid Javed Butt, DHA Project Development Director Col Arshad Qadeer Sheikh (Rtd), DHA Director Marketing Col Kashif Afzal (Rtd), DHA Director Coordination Col Bilal Ahmed Sheikh (Rtd) and DHA's Additional Director Electrical Lt Col Muhammad Faraz (Rtd). From KE, Chief Executive Officer Moonis Alvi, Chief Distribution Officer Amer Zia, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Sadia Dada, and key members of the management were present.

The elevation of the substations has been done in line with the KE's broader plan to reduce the risk of damage to critical power infrastructure from water logging. This is part of KE's on-going rain mitigation investment following record monsoons last year. Under this rain mitigation plan, identified substations and associated infrastructure are being elevated and equipment inside are being upgraded. These efforts will also help to augment the dewatering efforts of the civic agencies, particularly in areas prone to water logging. To date, over 90% of the projects have been completed. 18 substations in the focused areas of DHA & Clifton have been raised as of now.-PR

