KE and DHA inaugurate two substations elevations

KARACHI: With the monsoon season drawing closer, K-Electric (KE) and the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) jointly inaugurated two newly elevated sub-stations located within DHA's Phase 4 & 8 locales.

The inauguration ceremony for two of the substations was chaired by the DHA Administrator - Brigadier Rai Asim Mustafa. Others in attendance were DHA's Chief Engineer Col Rashid Javed Butt, DHA Project Development Director Col Arshad Qadeer Sheikh (Rtd), DHA Director Marketing Col Kashif Afzal (Rtd), DHA Director Coordination Col Bilal Ahmed Sheikh (Rtd) and DHA's Additional Director Electrical Lt Col Muhammad Faraz (Rtd). From KE, Chief Executive Officer Moonis Alvi, Chief Distribution Officer Amer Zia, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Sadia Dada, and key members of the management were present.

The elevation of the substations has been done in line with the KE's broader plan to reduce the risk of damage to critical power infrastructure from water logging. This is part of KE's on-going rain mitigation investment following record monsoons last year. Under this rain mitigation plan, identified substations and associated infrastructure are being elevated and equipment inside are being upgraded. These efforts will also help to augment the dewatering efforts of the civic agencies, particularly in areas prone to water logging. To date, over 90% of the projects have been completed. 18 substations in the focused areas of DHA & Clifton have been raised as of now.-PR

