Tomato prices raised by over 150pc in retail

N H Zuberi 30 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Tomato prices have been increased by more than 150 percent in the retail market during the last few days bringing its rate from Rs32-40 to Rs100-120 per kilogram. Beside tomatoes the prices of some essential vegetables which usage increased manifolds being basic ingredients in making meat cuisines sharply increased ahead of Eid-ul-Azha as there had been no checks and balances by the price control magistrates in the city.

The price of essential items started increasing ahead of Eid-ul-Azha alongside massive overcharging as the city administration remained unconcerned about the sudden price hike giving free hands to sellers to make their Eid.

The usage of onion, tomato, garlic, ginger, green chili, coriander and mint increased in meat cuisines while salad items, including lemon, cucumber, lettuce, radish, and carrot increased. The rates of all these items were increased well before Eid.

Garlic prices increased from Rs 280 per kg to Rs 320 per kg without skin and with skin prices increased from Rs 200 per kg to Rs 240 per kg in retail market. Price of onion increased from Rs 30 to Rs 34 per kg. Tomatoes, garlic, ginger and onion are used in a variety of food products and are considered an important ingredient for home-made dishes.

