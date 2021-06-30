Signify introduces new UV-C disinfection luminaires in Pakistan

KARACHI: The world leader in lighting, Signify, is introducing new UV-C disinfection luminaires and equipment in Pakistan. With the scientifically proven impact of Signify's UV-C lighting on the inactivation of SARS-COV-2, these light sources act as strong air, surface, and object disinfectants that can play an important role in a broad range of applications such as schools, offices, retail outlets, banks, fitness centres, hospitality, the food industry, warehouses and distribution centres and other high-contact areas.

Signify's UV-C lighting is well-proven and trusted as an effective disinfectant. This was recently validated in a laboratory test by Boston University, showing that Signify's UV-C light sources inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19 in a matter of seconds.

The products are designed with a range of safeguards, including a timer option to delay operation until after people and animals are no longer in the vicinity and a sensor that automatically switches the luminaires off if a person or an animal is detected. The solutions, currently available in Pakistan's market are air disinfection solutions which include germicidal, indirect upper-air UV luminaires; surface disinfection solutions which include germicidal, direct UV luminaires; and object disinfection solutions which include UV-C disinfection chambers.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021