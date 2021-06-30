ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
Wasa ready to deal with emergency during monsoon

30 Jun 2021

FAISALABAD: All preparations finalised by WASA to deal with any emergency during the monsoon. In which 10 emergency camps have been set up at different places of the city. WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed further said that even before the arrival of monsoon, the operations staff of WASA has completed all their preparations. Emergency camps have been set up at 10 places, alternative arrangements, vehicles and machinery have been made operational and it is hoped that WASA customers will not be bothered during the monsoon.

WASA Vice Chairman said that Fesco is working to reduce tariffs to further improve water supply and drainage services. For which the members of National and Provincial Assemblies have been taken on board. Talking to media after meeting and open court with WASA officials, he said that due to incompetence of the previous government, Fesco removed WASA tariff from agriculture in 2018 and added it to general, which resulted in WASA Faisalabad electricity bill More than doubled. Now after consultation with members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, WASA is trying to bring Faisalabad's tariff back to the agricultural connection in order to get rid of WASA's financial crisis.

On the occasion, Director Finance Shehryar Hassan said that action was being taken against non-paying consumers to further improve revenue recovery and a target of Rs 11 crore billing recovery has been set for this month. Similarly, negotiations are underway with the major defaulters so that they too can submit their dues as soon as possible.

Director Revenue Umar Iftikhar said that changes have been made in the structure of the Revenue Directorate, which has improved the revenue collection. Similarly, old surveys were conducted in several colonies and GIS based surveys are being conducted again so that bills can be sent to them. This will further increase WASA's revenue recovery.-PR

