Iran's SLAL tenders for 60,000 tonnes each corn, barley, soymeal
- A separate Iranian agency has also issued a tender to purchase 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said on Tuesday.
29 Jun 2021
HAMBURG: Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued international tenders to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of corn, 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley and 60,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Tuesday.
The tenders close on Wednesday, June 30. Shipment was sought in August and September.
A separate Iranian agency has also issued a tender to purchase 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said on Tuesday.
