ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.65%)
ASL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
DGKC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.49%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.49%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.35%)
HASCOL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.18%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.21%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.92%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.99%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.22%)
SILK 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.9%)
SNGP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
TRG 168.00 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (5%)
UNITY 43.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.07%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.46%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 25.12 (0.49%)
BR30 26,838 Increased By ▲ 134.8 (0.5%)
KSE100 47,138 Increased By ▲ 135.42 (0.29%)
KSE30 18,910 Increased By ▲ 37.07 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Lebanon hikes fuel prices to shore up forex reserves

  • The price of 20 litres of 95-octane petrol shot up nearly 16,000 Lebanese pounds ($10.6 at the official rate) to reach 61,000 pounds ($40.6), according to NNA.
AFP 29 Jun 2021

BEIRUT: Lebanon hiked fuel prices by more than 30 percent Tuesday as it reduced subsidies that have eaten away at the central bank's foreign currency reserves amid a painful economic crisis.

Petrol and diesel prices went up sharply, according to a revised price list published by the official National News Agency (NNA), in a week when a steep currency devaluation sparked angry street protests.

The sharp fuel price rises came as Lebanon, a small country of six million people, grapples with an economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the world's worst since the mid-19th century.

The Lebanese pound -- which has been pegged to the dollar at 1,507 since 1997 -- sold for more than 17,000 to the greenback on the black market this week, a record low.

The price of 20 litres of 95-octane petrol shot up nearly 16,000 Lebanese pounds ($10.6 at the official rate) to reach 61,000 pounds ($40.6), according to NNA.

The price of the same amount of 98-octane petrol climbed by 16,300 pounds ($10.8) to reach nearly 63,000 pounds ($42).

Meanwhile, the price of diesel reached 46,100 pounds ($30.7), up from 33,300 pounds ($22.2).

The new prices came after weeks of long queues at petrol stations that had started rationing gasoline and diesel fuel amid shortages.

Fuel importers blamed the crisis on a delay by the central bank in opening credit lines to fund fuel imports due to depletion of foreign currency reserves.

For their part, Lebanese officials said smuggling to Syria and stockpiling by fuel distributors had contributed to shortages.

The central bank used to fund 85 percent of fuel imports at the official exchange rate of 1,507 Lebanese pounds to the dollar while importers fund the rest of the cost at the street rate.

But the government last week authorised the funding of fuel imports at the weaker exchange rate of 3,900 Lebanese pounds to the dollar instead of the official peg to ease the crisis.

The central bank Monday said it would open credit lines for fuel imports based on the new exchange rate in compliance with the government's decision.

Following the central bank announcement, the energy ministry said that fuel tankers docked in Lebanese waters had started offloading fuel shipments that would boost supply in the coming days.

Fadi Abu Shakra of the union of fuel distributors told NNA on Tuesday that six tankers had started offloading shipments and they would soon be distributed to gas stations across the country.

Lebanon forex reserves fuel prices

Lebanon hikes fuel prices to shore up forex reserves

Some elements in Afghanistan also involved in destabilising Pakistan: Qureshi

Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Economic rebound to continue, says finance ministry

World Bank approves $800m loan for power sector, human development programs

Three-year framework: Pakistan, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

ECC takes decisions on sugar, cotton

Pakistan administers 410,009 coronavirus vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

Proposal to pledge airports: Sarwar lodges protest for not taking ministry on board

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters