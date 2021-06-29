ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
IHC orders removal of NBP President Arif Usmani

  • Was hearing petition filed against appointment of NBP official
Ali Ahmed 29 Jun 2021

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the removal of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Arif Usmani and chairman board of directors Zubair Soomro.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of IHC announced the judgment, reserved on June 2, regarding a petition filed against the appointment of the NBP president.

IHC heard the petition filed by citizens, Syed Jahangir, Javed Iqbal, Fazal Raheem and Latif Qureshi. The petitioners challenged the notification dated 12 January 2019 regarding the appointment of Usmani as NBP president, terming the appointment not in accordance with the requirements of transparency.

The petitioner argued that Usmani’s name was not included in the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) professional bankers' list, yet the appointment was made which should be nullified.

IHC seeks SBP's reply on appointment of NBP president, chairman

Last month, Usmani’s counsel, Ahmed Bilal Sufi, had pleaded that the NBP had earned good profits under the current president.

However, Justice Kayani remarked that any property tycoon should have been appointed as president if the motive was just to earn a profit. The court remarked that if the degree had no connection with the appointment, then a judge could also be appointed as bank head.

Petitioners’ lawyer, Advocate G.M Chaudhry, argued then that there were people who had topped Physics, saying they were also entitled to apply for the post the same way.

Counsel of NBP’s board chairman, Advocate Faisal Ghani, pleaded that these petitions had been filed on the basis of dishonesty as the petitioners were not an affected party.

Another petitioner’s lawyer, Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, responded that it was not necessary for the petitioner to be an affected party to file a case.

