ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.65%)
ASL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
DGKC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.49%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.49%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.35%)
HASCOL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.18%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.21%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.92%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.99%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.22%)
SILK 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.9%)
SNGP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
TRG 168.00 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (5%)
UNITY 43.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.07%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.46%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 25.12 (0.49%)
BR30 26,838 Increased By ▲ 134.8 (0.5%)
KSE100 47,172 Increased By ▲ 169.54 (0.36%)
KSE30 18,923 Increased By ▲ 50.13 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Foreign investors repatriate $1.5b in Jul-May FY21

Ali Ahmed 29 Jun 2021

Foreign investors repatriated close to $1.5 billion on account of profit and dividend during the first eleven months of this fiscal year (FY21), higher by 23 percent year-on-year.

Foreign investors repatriated some $1,496.3 million on account of profit and dividend during the first eleven months of this fiscal year as compared to $1,215.1 million during the same period of last fiscal year (FY20), an increase of $281 million, stated data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $892m in H1

Detailed analysis revealed that a major outflow of profit and dividend was witnessed from the head of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and cumulatively, some 92 percent of the repatriated amount was sent as returns on FDI. Repatriation on account of FDI posted a 28 percent increase, while repatriation from Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) recorded 17 percent decline during the period under review as compared to the same period last fiscal year.

Repatriation of profit and dividend on account of return on FDI surged by $304 million to $1,382.1 million during July-May of FY21 versus $1,077.6 million outflow in the corresponding period last fiscal year.

Similarly, foreign investors repatriated $114.2 million on account of returns on portfolio investment, down from $137.6 million.

E-banking transactions increase 31% year-on-year during Jan-Mar: SBP

On a month-on-month basis, foreign investors repatriated $184.1 million including $167.9 million of FDI returns and $16.3 million of return on portfolio investment in May 2021.

Most of the repatriation has been made from financial business amounting to $318 million, food sector ($230.6 million), communication ($185 million), and transport ($131.6 million).

profit SBP Dollar dividend repatriation

Foreign investors repatriate $1.5b in Jul-May FY21

Some elements in Afghanistan also involved in destabilising Pakistan: Qureshi

Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Economic rebound to continue, says finance ministry

World Bank approves $800m loan for power sector, human development programs

Three-year framework: Pakistan, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

ECC takes decisions on sugar, cotton

Pakistan administers 410,009 coronavirus vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

Proposal to pledge airports: Sarwar lodges protest for not taking ministry on board

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters