ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.78%)
ASC 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.56%)
ASL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.17%)
AVN 93.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.96%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
DGKC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
EPCL 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.11%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.54%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.25%)
HUBC 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.74%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 35.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.65%)
SILK 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.66%)
SNGP 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1%)
TRG 170.35 Increased By ▲ 10.35 (6.47%)
UNITY 43.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.14%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 65.12 (1.28%)
BR30 27,134 Increased By ▲ 430.19 (1.61%)
KSE100 47,399 Increased By ▲ 397.02 (0.84%)
KSE30 19,066 Increased By ▲ 192.63 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
South Korean stocks end lower on Delta virus woes; all eyes on US jobs data

  • The won ended at 1,128.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.16% higher than its previous close at 1,130.3.
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower on Tuesday, hit by worries that a more infectious strain of COVID-19, the Delta variant, might derail the economic recovery, while investors awaited US data later in the week. The won gained, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI closed down 15.21 points, or 0.46%, at 3,286.68.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dropped 1.10% and 0.79%, respectively, while internet giant Naver rose 0.86%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 550.3 billion won ($487.57 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** "As the Delta virus spreads, investors seem to be worries that the global recovery momentum may lose steam," said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

** Australia is battling small but fast growing outbreaks with snap lockdowns in several cities, while Indonesia is also grappling with record-high cases. Malaysia is set to extend a lockdown and Thailand has announced new restrictions.

** On Friday, a closely-watched US jobs report for June will be released, which could sway the Federal Reserve's policy outlook and bring forward expectations for interest rate increases.

** The won ended at 1,128.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.16% higher than its previous close at 1,130.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.7 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,128.7.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 points to 109.92.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 1.461%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 2.116%.

