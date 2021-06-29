ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
ASC 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.46%)
ASL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
AVN 93.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.96%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
EPCL 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.54%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.25%)
HUBC 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.74%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 35.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.65%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.19%)
SNGP 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1%)
TRG 170.40 Increased By ▲ 10.40 (6.5%)
UNITY 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.05%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.15%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 65.24 (1.28%)
BR30 27,134 Increased By ▲ 430.74 (1.61%)
KSE100 47,422 Increased By ▲ 419.83 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,081 Increased By ▲ 208.29 (1.1%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Industrials, banks lift European shares as reflation trade heats up

  • The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5%, with industrials, banks and miners gaining between 0.4% and 0.7%.
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

A jump in industrial, financial and mining stocks lifted European shares on Tuesday as investors bought into sectors set to benefit from a steady economic recovery, while France's Rexel rose on lifting its 2021 sales forecast.

The French electrical parts supplier's shares jumped 3.4% to the top of the STOXX 600 and said it expected same-day sales growth of between 12% and 15%, compared with its previous forecast of between 5% and 7%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5%, with industrials, banks and miners gaining between 0.4% and 0.7%.

Optimism around a steady economic recovery has put the European benchmark on course for its fifth straight month of gains, but it has recently struggled to break above its all-time closing high hit on June 16 on concerns of the global spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Still, travel-related stocks recovered on Tuesday after sliding to a one-month low in the previous session following reports of a potential ban on UK travellers in Germany.

London's domestically focussed FTSE 250 index was up 0.3%, while housebuilders jumped 1.1% as data on Tuesday showed British house prices jumped by the most in more than 16 years in June.

