ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.78%)
ASC 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.56%)
ASL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.17%)
AVN 93.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.96%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
DGKC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
EPCL 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.11%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.54%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.25%)
HUBC 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.74%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 35.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.65%)
SILK 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.66%)
SNGP 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1%)
TRG 170.35 Increased By ▲ 10.35 (6.47%)
UNITY 43.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.14%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 65.12 (1.28%)
BR30 27,134 Increased By ▲ 430.19 (1.61%)
KSE100 47,399 Increased By ▲ 397.02 (0.84%)
KSE30 19,066 Increased By ▲ 192.63 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Jun 29, 2021
Markets

Australian shares end slightly lower as virus curbs increase

  • In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,639.8.
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

Australian shares closed marginally lower on Tuesday, with real estate, miners, and energy stocks witnessing a slide, as increasing COVID-19 curbs across the country dented sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.08% at 7,301.2, recovering from 0.9% drop during the session.

Australia reported on Monday that five of the country's eight states and territories have been hit by outbreaks of the Delta variant of COVID-19, with around 80% of the population under some form of restrictions.

"The market's confidence has been shaken with Perth and Brisbane joining Sydney and Darwin in a lockdown, and the earnings downgrade from Kathmandu is a red flag about the market's conditions if lockdowns persist," said James Tao, market analyst at CommSec.

"The real estate sector was probably expected to take a hit as virus curbs increased but dividend calendar has also weighed on the sector."

Most property stocks fell as they went ex-distribution, which means that property stocks traded without the rights to the next distribution or dividend on Tuesday.

Mall operator Vicinity Centres and property firm Stockland Corp, which traded ex-dividend, were among the top percentage losers on the sub-index, dropping up to 4.97% and 3.8%, respectively.

Outdoor retailer Kathmandu Holdings fell 5.4% after downgrading its full-year earnings, raising an alarm for retailers by underlining damage to the industry from repeated lockdowns.

Miners closed 0.6% lower, pressured by heavyweights Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Group Ltd that fell up to 1.3% and 1.6%, respectively. Iron ore futures dropped over 3% on demand concerns from China.

Local tech stocks trimmed losses on the benchmark, closing 0.7% higher. They took cues from a strong finish on the tech-heavy Nasdaq on Wall Street. Buy-now-pay-later darling Afterpay jumped up to 2.4%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,639.8.

