ANL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.66%)
ASC 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.6%)
ASL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.81%)
AVN 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.32%)
BOP 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
BYCO 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
DGKC 118.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
EPCL 47.81 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.41%)
HASCOL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.39%)
HUBC 81.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
HUMNL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.23%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.84%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.21%)
PAEL 35.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
PIBTL 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
POWER 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.75%)
PPL 88.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.66%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.16%)
SILK 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.81%)
SNGP 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1%)
TRG 168.66 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (5.41%)
UNITY 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.93%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.15%)
BR100 5,162 Increased By ▲ 59.31 (1.16%)
BR30 27,173 Increased By ▲ 469.14 (1.76%)
KSE100 47,337 Increased By ▲ 334.15 (0.71%)
KSE30 19,037 Increased By ▲ 164.23 (0.87%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian markets turn lower as virus spikes fuel recovery worries

  • The Nasdaq and S&P 500 each clocked up from records Monday, helped by a fresh bump in tech firms.
AFP 29 Jun 2021

HONG KONG: Markets fell in Asia on Tuesday with investors looking for their next buying catalyst after the latest rally, while there were also concerns about fresh coronavirus flare-ups and the reimposition of restrictions in parts of the world.

With news of President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure deal having run its course and inflation worries continuing to linger, traders are choosing to sit tight ahead of key US jobs data later in the week and the beginning of corporate earnings season next month.

Still, analysts said that despite a pause in the latest run-up, the outlook for equities remained positive as vaccines are rolled out globally.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 each clocked up from records Monday, helped by a fresh bump in tech firms.

But Asia was unable to follow suit, with eyes on the spread of the coronavirus.

With the more contagious Delta virus variant sending infection rates soaring, several governments are being forced to act to prevent another deadly wave of the disease.

In Australia, the cities of Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Darwin have all been put into lockdown, with leaders in the country also struggling to get its inoculation programme up to speed.

The disease has also led to similar measures in South Africa, while Russia, parts of Asia, Europe and South America have also witnessed worrying spikes.

Meanwhile, a surge in Britain, which has one of the most successful vaccination rollouts in the world, has led to a number of other countries to ban flights from there or put up strict quarantine rules.

Optimistic outlook

The developments have raised concerns that the forecast global recovery could be knocked off course or at least slowed.

"Covid has a big role to play internationally," JoAnne Feeney, at Advisors Capital Management, told Bloomberg TV.

But she added: "The US is the first out of the gate with high levels of vaccinations for a large country, we should see that continuing."

The rebound was expected to start in the United States before "spreading around the world", she said. "The reflation trade is taking a bit of a pause, but it doesn't mean it's over."

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai and Manila all fell, though there were small gains in Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta.

"Concerns around the Delta variant have grown... though vaccine efficacy has been proven, with the most immediate implication being that a greater percentage of the population will need to be vaccinated (80 percent, including children) due to its higher infection rate," said National Australia Bank's Tapas Strickland.

"With vaccine efficacy proved, markets can continue to look through to the other side of the pandemic and it is notable that even with Delta variant fears, the S&P 500 rose to a new record high."

Oil prices extended the previous day's sharp losses that were driven by concerns that the fresh lockdowns will dampen demand.

Brent dropped two percent Monday and WTI fell 1.5 percent, though they are both sitting at multi-year highs and observers remain optimistic they will continue to rise over the coming months as the recovery progresses.

The drops also came on the back of bets that OPEC and other major producers will decide to lift output at their meeting this week.

Coronavirus Joe Biden NASDAQ S&P500 bipartisan infrastructure

Asian markets turn lower as virus spikes fuel recovery worries

Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

Three-year framework: Pakistan, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

World's second-largest hydropower dam goes online in China

Proposal to pledge airports: Sarwar lodges protest for not taking ministry on board

Tackling poverty

Bank holiday

SSGC proposes hike in gas price for FY22

Industry in Sindh: ministry examining issue of gas closure

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters