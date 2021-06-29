ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,002 Decreased By ▼ -701.59 (-1.47%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -276.56 (-1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

No deal on UN peacekeeping budget, risk of mission freeze: diplomats

AFP 29 Jun 2021

UNITED NATIONS: The 193 member states of the United Nations have thus far failed to agree on a peacekeeping budget for the year beginning July 1, which could lead to "a freeze on all missions" should a deal not soon materialize, diplomats said Monday.

The roadblock stems from China and African countries making multiple last-minute requests, the sources said. The budget for the UN's global peacekeeping operations amounts to about $6.5 billion and covers a 12-month period starting each year on July 1, which is Thursday.

When asked by AFP about the absence of a deal in the UN's General Assembly, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said peacekeeping missions had been advised of the situation, and were asked to make contingency plans should the missions have to be interrupted.

"We await the decision by the member states and hope that they will come to a decision promptly," he said, highlighting that without an agreement, missions would no longer be able to incur any expenditures starting Thursday.

UNITED NATIONS Stephane Dujarric UN's General Assembly China and African countries

No deal on UN peacekeeping budget, risk of mission freeze: diplomats

New framework: Govt, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

World's second-largest hydropower dam goes online in China

Proposal to pledge airports: Sarwar lodges protest for not taking ministry on board

Bank holiday

SSGC proposes hike in gas price for FY22

Industry in Sindh: ministry examining issue of gas closure

SHC directs PTA to suspend TikTok operations

‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’ being launched: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.