ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,002 Decreased By ▼ -701.59 (-1.47%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -276.56 (-1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N MNAs visit NPCC

29 Jun 2021

LAHORE: A group of members of National Assembly comprised of ex-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maryam Aurangzeb and Rana Sanaullah visited NTDC National Power Control Centre (NPCC) at Islamabad. Joint Secretary Transmission, Power Division Ahmed Taimoor Nasir, Managing Director NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub and officers from NPCC briefed MNAs about current power situation, system operations of NPCC and responded the questions asked.

Managing Director NTDC apprised the delegation that the current nameplate capacity is 37,261MW, dependable capacity is 33,565MW while current available capacity is lower due to outage of about 3,000MW from Tarbela Power Station, lower inflows due to Skardu temperature, forced and scheduled outages and transmission constraints.

While responding to another question MD NTDC informed that RFO plants are about 17 percent of system installed capacity and the plants are made operation on merit base once system demand crosses 18,000 MW mark also operated to ensure stability of system. Responding about maximum capacity of the system, Joint Secretary NTDC informed that on 12th June 2021, transmission system successfully transmitted 23,795MW with stable system, however, current maximum capacity is about 24,500 to 25,000 MW. He also said that NPCC allocates quota of power to DISCOs in accordance with available generation.

MNAs, ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appreciated the working of NTDC and its staff and later visited the control room of NPCC and witnessed the real time despatch and control of power system.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Rana Sanaullah DISCOS Maryam Aurangzeb NPCC

PML-N MNAs visit NPCC

New framework: Govt, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

World's second-largest hydropower dam goes online in China

Proposal to pledge airports: Sarwar lodges protest for not taking ministry on board

Bank holiday

SSGC proposes hike in gas price for FY22

Industry in Sindh: ministry examining issue of gas closure

SHC directs PTA to suspend TikTok operations

‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’ being launched: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.