PML-N MNAs visit NPCC

LAHORE: A group of members of National Assembly comprised of ex-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maryam Aurangzeb and Rana Sanaullah visited NTDC National Power Control Centre (NPCC) at Islamabad. Joint Secretary Transmission, Power Division Ahmed Taimoor Nasir, Managing Director NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub and officers from NPCC briefed MNAs about current power situation, system operations of NPCC and responded the questions asked.

Managing Director NTDC apprised the delegation that the current nameplate capacity is 37,261MW, dependable capacity is 33,565MW while current available capacity is lower due to outage of about 3,000MW from Tarbela Power Station, lower inflows due to Skardu temperature, forced and scheduled outages and transmission constraints.

While responding to another question MD NTDC informed that RFO plants are about 17 percent of system installed capacity and the plants are made operation on merit base once system demand crosses 18,000 MW mark also operated to ensure stability of system. Responding about maximum capacity of the system, Joint Secretary NTDC informed that on 12th June 2021, transmission system successfully transmitted 23,795MW with stable system, however, current maximum capacity is about 24,500 to 25,000 MW. He also said that NPCC allocates quota of power to DISCOs in accordance with available generation.

MNAs, ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appreciated the working of NTDC and its staff and later visited the control room of NPCC and witnessed the real time despatch and control of power system.-PR

