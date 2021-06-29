IBA Karachi, Pak Brunei ink MoU

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi and Pak Brunei Investment Company Limited (PBICL) have collaborated to support IBA’s financial assistance program for its financially deserving students. Executive Director, IBA Karachi, Dr S Akbar Zaidi and Managing Director, PBICL, Ayesha Aziz signed MoU at the IBA Main Campus. Under this 4-year agreement, PBICL will set up an annual scholarship fund worth PKR 2 million at the IBA, supporting one deserving student for the duration of his/her studies.

Furthermore, the PBICL and the IBA will also collaborate on the Experiential Learning Projects (ELP) program. PBICL will offer real time projects to the IBA’s business management students for their learning and grooming.

