ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,002 Decreased By ▼ -701.59 (-1.47%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -276.56 (-1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
European stocks down

Reuters 29 Jun 2021

AMSTERDAM/LONDON: European shares ended lower on Monday, with travel stocks leading losses on concerns over bans on British tourists, while a spike in Asian Covid-19 infections hit crude prices and saw energy stocks tumble more than 2%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended 0.6% lower, with the travel and leisure index down 4.4% to a one-month low.

International Consolidated Airlines, Easyjet, Wizz Air and Ryanair fell between 4% and 6%.

Germany’s DAX index ended 0.3% lower, while British blue-chip stocks shed 0.9%.

Energy stocks fell 2.3%, with oil prices dropping as a spike in Asian infections of the Delta variant threatened to dent demand.

The benchmark STOXX 600 traded below record highs hit just over a week ago as global financial markets turned choppy following signals the US Federal Reserve could start raising interest rates sooner than expected.

Technology stocks rose 0.4%, and were among the few gainers for the day as jitters over the Delta variant saw investors flood back into pandemic-resistant sectors.

In company news, Burberry Group’s shares tumbled 8.7% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 as Chief Executive Officer Marco Gobbetti resigned to take the top job at Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo. Ferragamo shares fell 2.7%.

Nokia topped the STOXX 600 with a 5.8% jump, after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock’s rating on potential in the wireless equipment market.

The Times reported that Germany was considering a ban on British travellers to the European Union, regardless of their vaccination status, because of the highly contagious, widespread Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Hong Kong also announced a ban on all passenger flights from the UK, starting this week, due to similar concerns.

“Despite a number of popular tourist spots now being on offer to British holiday makers thanks to the government’s updated green list, it is precarious and it won’t mean a great deal if Germany gets its way and UK tourists are banned entry to the whole EU because of a concern over the Delta variant,” said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

Crude markets were also rattled by anticipation ahead of a major OPEC+ meeting this week, where the cartel could possibly increase production.

All eyes this week will be on June inflation readings as well as business activity data from across the eurozone.

