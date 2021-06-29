Markets
29 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (June 28, 2021).
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
OP-1 Diyyinah 1 Mogas Alpine Marine 26-06-2021
Services
B-2/B-2 Tsm Pollux Ethanol East Wind 28-06-2021
Shipping Co.
B-4 Ocean Bridge General Sea Hawks 26-06-2021
Cargo Pvt.Ltd
B-10/B-11 Thor Caliber Clinkers Ocean Services 28-06-2021
B-14/B-15 Xing DAP WMA Ship Care 25-06-2021
Shou Hai Services
B-16/B-17 Wantong General Legend Shipping 26-06-2021
Summer Cargo & Logistic
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-20/B-21 Glorious Rock WMA Ship Care 28-06-2021
Hope Phosphate Services
B-24 Chemroute Base Oil Alpine Marine 27-06-2021
Brillian Services
B-25 Mohar Cement Sirius Logistic 27-06-2021
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Nil
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
M.T Lahore 28-06-2021 D70000 CRUDE OIL Pakistan National
Corp Shipping
Diyala 28-06-2021 D/L CONTAINER X-Press Feeders
Shipping Agency
Songa Nuernberg 28-06-2021 D/L CONTAINER Ocean Sea Shipping
Oel Kedarnath 28-06-2021 D/L CONTAINER East Wind Shipping Company
Ital Lirica 28-06-2021 D/L CONTAINER Green Pak Shipping
V Glory 28-06-2021 D/45469 DAP Bulk Shipping Agency
Chanya Naree 28-06-2021 L/20000 CEMENT Crystal Sea Services
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Berlin Express 28-06-2021 Container Ship -
M.T Karachi 28-06-2021 Tanker -
Independent 28-06-2021 Container Ship -
Spirit
Han Hui 28-06-2021 General Cargo -
Hankuk Chemi 28-06-2021 Tanker -
Snoopy 28-06-2021 Container Ship -
Hyundai 28-06-2021 Container Ship -
Platinum
Thorsky 28-06-2021 Container Ship -
Ym Excellence 28-06-2021 Container Ship -
Sea Power 28-06-2021 Tanker -
Oriental Sakura 28-06-2021 Tanker -
Purple Ray 28-06-2021 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 El-Tethys Gen. Cargo Legend Shipping 24.06.2021
MW-2 Seacon-8 Gen. Cargo Asia Marine 24.06.2021
MW-4 Lucy Ocean Coal Wilhelmsen 26.06.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Dato Success Coal Sea Trade 26.06.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Karema Mogas Alpine 27.06.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Star Calypso Soya bean WMA 22.06.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Yari LNG G.A.C 27.06.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Gas Zeus LPG M. International 27.06.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Ginga Kite Palm oil Alpine 28.06.2021
Diyala Containers Maersk Pak -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
El-Tethys Gen. Cargo Legend Shipping 28.06.2021
Dato Success Coal Sea Trade -do-
Gas Zeus LPG M. International -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Guilia Containers MSC PAK 28.06.2021
DM Jade Chemicals East Wind -do-
Du Juan Song General Cosco -do-
Cargo
Sea Bravery Coal G.A.C -do-
Gas Shuriken Chemicals Alpine Waiting for berth
Knag Huan Coal Wilhelmsen
Emerald Coal Sino Trans
Eternity
Thor Monadic Coal Wilhelmsen -
BBC Confidence Coal Wilhelmsen -
Pangeo Coal Wilhelmsen -
Neutrina Coal Water Link -
Jabal Hafit Coal Posidon -
Starling Mogas Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
SeagoBremerhaven Containers Maersk Pak 28.06.2021
Maersk Sensota Containers Maersk Pak 29.06.2021
=============================================================================
