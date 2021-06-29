ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
Recorder Report 29 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (June 28, 2021).

=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
OP-1              Diyyinah 1     Mogas          Alpine Marine      26-06-2021
                                                Services
B-2/B-2           Tsm Pollux     Ethanol        East Wind          28-06-2021
                                                Shipping Co.
B-4               Ocean Bridge   General        Sea Hawks          26-06-2021
                                 Cargo          Pvt.Ltd
B-10/B-11         Thor Caliber   Clinkers       Ocean Services     28-06-2021
B-14/B-15         Xing           DAP            WMA Ship Care      25-06-2021
                  Shou Hai                      Services
B-16/B-17         Wantong        General        Legend Shipping    26-06-2021
                  Summer         Cargo          & Logistic
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-20/B-21         Glorious       Rock           WMA Ship Care      28-06-2021
                  Hope           Phosphate      Services
B-24              Chemroute      Base Oil       Alpine Marine      27-06-2021
                  Brillian                      Services
B-25              Mohar          Cement         Sirius Logistic    27-06-2021
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
                                                                          Nil
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
M.T Lahore        28-06-2021     D70000 CRUDE OIL           Pakistan National
                                                                Corp Shipping
Diyala            28-06-2021     D/L CONTAINER                X-Press Feeders
                                                              Shipping Agency
Songa Nuernberg   28-06-2021     D/L CONTAINER             Ocean Sea Shipping
Oel Kedarnath     28-06-2021     D/L CONTAINER     East Wind Shipping Company
Ital Lirica       28-06-2021     D/L CONTAINER             Green Pak Shipping
V Glory           28-06-2021     D/45469 DAP             Bulk Shipping Agency
Chanya Naree      28-06-2021     L/20000 CEMENT          Crystal Sea Services
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Berlin Express    28-06-2021     Container Ship                             -
M.T Karachi       28-06-2021     Tanker                                     -
Independent       28-06-2021     Container Ship                             -
Spirit
Han Hui           28-06-2021     General Cargo                              -
Hankuk Chemi      28-06-2021     Tanker                                     -
Snoopy            28-06-2021     Container Ship                             -
Hyundai           28-06-2021     Container Ship                             -
Platinum
Thorsky           28-06-2021     Container Ship                             -
Ym Excellence     28-06-2021     Container Ship                             -
Sea Power         28-06-2021     Tanker                                     -
Oriental Sakura   28-06-2021     Tanker                                     -
Purple Ray        28-06-2021     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              El-Tethys      Gen. Cargo     Legend Shipping    24.06.2021
MW-2              Seacon-8       Gen. Cargo     Asia Marine        24.06.2021
MW-4              Lucy Ocean     Coal           Wilhelmsen         26.06.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Dato Success   Coal           Sea Trade          26.06.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Karema         Mogas          Alpine             27.06.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Star Calypso   Soya bean      WMA                22.06.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Yari           LNG            G.A.C              27.06.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Gas Zeus     LPG            M. International                  27.06.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Ginga Kite        Palm oil       Alpine                            28.06.2021
Diyala            Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
El-Tethys         Gen. Cargo     Legend Shipping                   28.06.2021
Dato Success      Coal           Sea Trade                               -do-
Gas Zeus          LPG            M. International                        -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Guilia        Containers     MSC PAK                           28.06.2021
DM Jade           Chemicals      East Wind                               -do-
Du Juan Song      General        Cosco                                   -do-
                  Cargo
Sea Bravery       Coal           G.A.C                                   -do-
Gas Shuriken      Chemicals      Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Knag Huan         Coal           Wilhelmsen
Emerald           Coal           Sino Trans
Eternity
Thor Monadic      Coal           Wilhelmsen                                 -
BBC Confidence    Coal           Wilhelmsen                                 -
Pangeo            Coal           Wilhelmsen                                 -
Neutrina          Coal           Water Link                                 -
Jabal Hafit       Coal           Posidon                                    -
Starling          Mogas          Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
SeagoBremerhaven  Containers     Maersk Pak                        28.06.2021
Maersk Sensota    Containers     Maersk Pak                        29.06.2021
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

