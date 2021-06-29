KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (June 28, 2021).

============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- OP-1 Diyyinah 1 Mogas Alpine Marine 26-06-2021 Services B-2/B-2 Tsm Pollux Ethanol East Wind 28-06-2021 Shipping Co. B-4 Ocean Bridge General Sea Hawks 26-06-2021 Cargo Pvt.Ltd B-10/B-11 Thor Caliber Clinkers Ocean Services 28-06-2021 B-14/B-15 Xing DAP WMA Ship Care 25-06-2021 Shou Hai Services B-16/B-17 Wantong General Legend Shipping 26-06-2021 Summer Cargo & Logistic ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-20/B-21 Glorious Rock WMA Ship Care 28-06-2021 Hope Phosphate Services B-24 Chemroute Base Oil Alpine Marine 27-06-2021 Brillian Services B-25 Mohar Cement Sirius Logistic 27-06-2021 ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Nil ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= M.T Lahore 28-06-2021 D70000 CRUDE OIL Pakistan National Corp Shipping Diyala 28-06-2021 D/L CONTAINER X-Press Feeders Shipping Agency Songa Nuernberg 28-06-2021 D/L CONTAINER Ocean Sea Shipping Oel Kedarnath 28-06-2021 D/L CONTAINER East Wind Shipping Company Ital Lirica 28-06-2021 D/L CONTAINER Green Pak Shipping V Glory 28-06-2021 D/45469 DAP Bulk Shipping Agency Chanya Naree 28-06-2021 L/20000 CEMENT Crystal Sea Services ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Berlin Express 28-06-2021 Container Ship - M.T Karachi 28-06-2021 Tanker - Independent 28-06-2021 Container Ship - Spirit Han Hui 28-06-2021 General Cargo - Hankuk Chemi 28-06-2021 Tanker - Snoopy 28-06-2021 Container Ship - Hyundai 28-06-2021 Container Ship - Platinum Thorsky 28-06-2021 Container Ship - Ym Excellence 28-06-2021 Container Ship - Sea Power 28-06-2021 Tanker - Oriental Sakura 28-06-2021 Tanker - Purple Ray 28-06-2021 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 El-Tethys Gen. Cargo Legend Shipping 24.06.2021 MW-2 Seacon-8 Gen. Cargo Asia Marine 24.06.2021 MW-4 Lucy Ocean Coal Wilhelmsen 26.06.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Dato Success Coal Sea Trade 26.06.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Karema Mogas Alpine 27.06.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Star Calypso Soya bean WMA 22.06.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Yari LNG G.A.C 27.06.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Gas Zeus LPG M. International 27.06.2021 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Ginga Kite Palm oil Alpine 28.06.2021 Diyala Containers Maersk Pak -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= El-Tethys Gen. Cargo Legend Shipping 28.06.2021 Dato Success Coal Sea Trade -do- Gas Zeus LPG M. International -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Guilia Containers MSC PAK 28.06.2021 DM Jade Chemicals East Wind -do- Du Juan Song General Cosco -do- Cargo Sea Bravery Coal G.A.C -do- Gas Shuriken Chemicals Alpine Waiting for berth Knag Huan Coal Wilhelmsen Emerald Coal Sino Trans Eternity Thor Monadic Coal Wilhelmsen - BBC Confidence Coal Wilhelmsen - Pangeo Coal Wilhelmsen - Neutrina Coal Water Link - Jabal Hafit Coal Posidon - Starling Mogas Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= SeagoBremerhaven Containers Maersk Pak 28.06.2021 Maersk Sensota Containers Maersk Pak 29.06.2021 =============================================================================

