Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs 200 to Rs109,500 per tola

  • The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged.
APP Updated 28 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 200 and was sold at Rs109,500 on Saturday against its sale at Rs109,300 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 172 and was sold at Rs 93,879 against its sale at Rs 93,707 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs 86,055 against Rs85,898 .

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1420 and Rs1217.42 respectively.

The price of gold in international market deceased by $4 and was traded at $1778 against its sale at $1782.

Gold Bullion rates Karachi Sarafa Association

Gold prices increase by Rs 200 to Rs109,500 per tola

