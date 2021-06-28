PSX under pressure: BRIndex100 loses 78.49 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange remained under pressure during the outgoing week ended on June 25, due to selling in various sectors.

BRIndex100 lost 78.49 points on week-on-week basis to close at 5,197.58 points. Average daily volumes stood at 620.782 million shares. BRIndex30 decreased by 369.52 points to close at 27,154.93 points with average daily turnover of 408.746 million shares.

KSE-100 index declined by 635.31 points on week-on-week basis and closed below 48,000 psychological level at 47,603.36 points. Trading activities remained low during this week as average daily volumes on ready counter decreased by 33.9 percent to 693.86 million shares as compared to previous week's average of 1,049.41 million shares. Average daily trading value declined by 34.1 percent to Rs 17.63 billion.

The foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares and withdrew $7.882 million from Pakistan capital market during this week. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 78 billion to Rs 8.316 trillion.

An analyst at AKD Securities said that the KSE-100 index remained range bound during the outgoing week as investors remained jittery regarding the FATF Plenary meeting which took place from 21st June 2021 to 25th June 2021 while uneasiness regarding ongoing talks with IMF continues to play on investors' mind.

Automobile Assemblers turned out to be among the outperformers, increasing by 0.28 percent on week-on-week basis, led by PSMC as the stock rallied in anticipation of tax incentives offered to cars under 850cc being extended to cars under 1000cc as well.

Cable and Electrical Goods also stood among the outperformers, increasing by 1.19 percent on WoW as ongoing summer season is expected to uplift sales of the sector.

Food and Personal Care products sector increased by 3.07 percent on WoW as government took back the proposal to increase GST on dairy products.

On other hand, Cement sector declined by 3.56 percent on WoW as coal prices continue to increase, mounting pressure over margins.

Average daily traded volume wise leaders included SILK (415.73 million shares), WTL (387.96 million shares), BYCO (153.07 million shares), HUMNL (137.21 million shares) and TPL (130.44 million shares).

Flow wise, individuals remained the major buyers with a net buy of $13.7 million followed by Banks/DFI (net buy $12.9 million) while insurance stood on the other side with a net sell of $12.8 million followed by mutual funds (net sell of $7.35 million).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 index closed the week at 47,603 level, having lost 635 points or 1.3 percent during the rollover week.

The Steel sector remained under pressure as plants announced closures to retaliate against the government's decision to incentivise manufacturers in erstwhile FATA.

