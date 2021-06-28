Balochistan opposition MPs say govt's dialogue bid just eyewash

QUETTA: The opposition members of Balochistan Assembly who have been lodging in a Quetta police station to court arrests for the 7th straight Sunday have termed the government's dialogue bid a bluff. The Balochistan Opposition members were still reside at Bijli Ghar police station on the 7th day to present their arrests following the registration of an FIR against them by the provincial government for creating obstruction and resorting to violent action in order to stop the presentation of the provincial budget in Balochistan Assembly on June 18.

The opposition members were of the view that government's dialogue bid was just eyewash. Opposition leader in Balochistan Assembly Sana Baloch said that the government's dialogue team did not have any mandate.