Annual Development Programme: Punjab govt to set up monitoring unit

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that a monitoring unit will be constituted in order to implement the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for 2021-22 worth Rs 560 billion. According to Buzdar, directions have been issued to the departments to get the approval of unapproved schemes by 31st July besides formulating a full timeframe for the completion of these schemes. He warned that not a single rupee out of Rs 560 billion should lapse.

"The incumbent government will ensure transparent utilization of the ADP funds as well as timely completion of the developmental schemes," the CM said in a statement issued on Sunday. He added that he will personally monitor the developmental programmes under the ADP.

The chief minister further directed the departments to move forward speedily by formulating a comprehensive roadmap for implementation of the ADP schemes, adding that an effective mechanism of "third-party audit" for these schemes should be devised. Instructions have been given to the Planning and Development (P&D) Department in this regard. Buzdar also called for adopting a new approach and strategy by leaving the traditional methods.

