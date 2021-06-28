ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,211
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
954,743
90124hr
2.02% positivity
Sindh
335,555
Punjab
345,796
Balochistan
27,003
Islamabad
82,565
KPK
137,628
Returns on Profit and Loss Sharing Investment Bank Accounts (JULY TO DEC 2020)

Recorder Report 28 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Comparative table of returns being given banks on their Profit and Loss Sharing Investment Accounts and Term Deposits.

=====================================================================================================================================
RETURNS ON PLS INVESTMENTS                                               (JULY TO DEC 2020)                                  PERCENT)
=====================================================================================================================================
BANKS                       NOTICE     DEPOSIT   Saving                                  TERM DEPOSITS
                           7 to 29   30 days &     Acct   1 Mth   2 Mths   3 Mths     6 Mths    1 Yr   2 Yrs   3 Yrs    4 Yrs   5 Yrs
                              days       above
=====================================================================================================================================
Bank Al Habib                 5.50        5.50     5.50    5.50      -      5.50       5.50     6.10    6.30    6.55     6.55    6.55
First Women Bank              1.50        1.50     5.50    5.75      -      5.65       5.50     5.60    5.10    5.30     5.35    5.40
Habib Metro Bank              5.50        5.50     5.50    5.75      -      5.75       6.00     6.25    6.25    6.25     6.25    6.75
Askari Bank                   3.75        4.00     5.50    5.00   5.00      6.00       6.00     6.25    6.25    6.50        -    6.50
Habib Bank                    5.50        5.50     5.50    5.35      -      5.14       5.34     5.70    7.24    7.50        -    8.13
ZTBL                             -           -     5.50       -      -      5.90       5.80     5.85    5.80    5.50     5.50    5.50
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOREIGN BANKS
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Deutsche Bank AG              6.52           -     5.50    6.53   6.44      6.52          -        -       -       -        -       -
=====================================================================================================================================

NOTE: *Rates to be read as upto

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

