Ehsaas Programme different from BISP: Dr Sania

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said on Saturday that 95 percent of ‘Ehsaas Programme Survey’, which is aimed at enrolling the underprivileged people to bring them under a social safety net, has been completed. Talking to media men here on Saturday, she said under the Ehsaas umbrella, different programs have been launched for the socio-economic uplift of the downtrodden and weaker segments of the society. The ‘Ehsaas Programme Survey’ is for determining the beneficiaries of various Ehsaas programs, she said. “The process of Ehsaas survey is impartial and based on merit as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Dr Sania maintained that Ehsaas Programme is different from Benazir Income Support Programme. “We have set a target to help out 12 million families by August this year and so far 5.3 million families have been taken care. “We are also extending interest-free loans to the deserving people.”

To a question, she said modern technology is being used for ‘Ehsaas Programme Survey’ to check any misuse. She said that survey was started in Lahore and the purpose of the visit is to expedite the same. She added that door-to-door survey will not be carried out in Lahore Cantt; however, 30 desks will be set up in the tehsil Cantt for the purpose of survey. In rest of the tehsils of Lahore, door-to-door survey will be conducted, she said. As per Statistics, the South Punjab is worst hit by poverty, she added.

