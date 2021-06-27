ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,188
3624hr
Pakistan Cases
953,842
93524hr
2% positivity
Sindh
335,044
Punjab
345,655
Balochistan
26,932
Islamabad
82,528
KPK
137,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Higher gasoline price to fuel inflation

27 Jun 2021

EDITORIAL: The decision to raise prices of petroleum products for the rest of the month wouldn’t have been such a hard sell if the government hadn’t earlier promised not to fiddle with them. It’s been forced to do so, of course, to meet the petroleum levy target and also because crude is rising in the international market with New York oil futures already at a 32-month high and not looking to slow down anytime soon. That’s left consumers, already unhappy that the levy to please the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is being squeezed out of their pockets, miffed with what is very much a U-turn on another one of the prime minister’s own promises; this time of not passing on any burden from international prices on to domestic consumers.

There’s also the fact that this decision has come at an awkward time for the government - just when it was patting itself on the back for doing a fine job with next year’s budget. Now the opposition will make sure that the debate shifts right back to inflation because the Rs 2.13 per litre increase in petrol and Rs 1.79 per litre increase in diesel prices will surely feed into second round inflation across the board as more expensive fuel makes transport and therefore just about everything else more expensive as well. This is going to pinch weary consumers because while the economy might be recovering from the Covid shock, the jobs and earnings of a lot of them aren’t just yet. This is just the kind of situation where an economy rebounding too fast too soon can leave a lot of people behind, many of whom are then mauled by a combination of low and stagnant wages and high prices.

Such factors ought to be enough of an argument against raising the petroleum levy target to Rs600 billion for the next fiscal, but the IMF is simply in no mood to listen, and the government chose not to resist on this point as it did on a number of others that made the budget so “people-friendly.” So now there is going to be some uptick in inflation no matter what you do about it and a very unnatural and unnecessary pressure on prices is going to affect policy at the finance ministry as well as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Meantime, the successful vaccination drive across the world along with gradual resumption of international travel will make sure that Brent crude keeps rising. That’s sure to sour popular sentiment and give the government yet more headaches as the next general election draws near.

But such is the fate of all countries that rely almost completely on imported oil to meet their needs. That is why most of them have learned to do two things. One, store plenty of stocks whenever the international price plunges. And two, never make bold claims that can never be backed by actions. Pakistan has done neither. We have displayed neither the wisdom to benefit from price fluctuations nor ever bothered to create adequate storage facilities for excess stock. And our politicians are only too fond of making promises that they can’t keep, just like protecting domestic consumers from international price distortions. That is why they have to deal with economic as well as political consequences of such developments.

If prices keep rising like this then, one way or the other, the government will have to do something about the taxes it charges on fuel. Otherwise, the typical consumer response would be to cut back on demand, which will ultimately weigh the economy down. And it wouldn’t fetch the kitty much to write home about either. It is not an easy situation but now that the government is aware of the expected price trend for the rest of its tenure, hopefully a well thought-out strategy to deal with it will not be long in coming.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

inflation IMF SBP COVID State Bank of Pakistan Opposition party petroleum products gasoline price

Higher gasoline price to fuel inflation

Azhar explains how power shortfall will be bridged

Qureshi questions ‘intrinsic’ nature of FATF forum

‘Kanal Istanbul’ project kicks off with bridge construction

SPI up 0.82pc WoW

Opposition’s all 397 cut motions rejected: NA approves 29 demands for grants worth over Rs167bn

Tarin defends govt’s IMF lending decision

Proposed LNG tax hike: CNG price to go up by Rs6-9 per kg: APCNGA

Security forces capable of dealing with challenges: Rasheed

Punjab water, sanitation project: $442.4m financing pact inked with WB

IMF says board discusses $650bn expansion of reserves, process to be completed in August

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.