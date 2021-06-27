ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,188
3624hr
Pakistan Cases
953,842
93524hr
2% positivity
Sindh
335,044
Punjab
345,655
Balochistan
26,932
Islamabad
82,528
KPK
137,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU wheat slips to new lows as rain, biofuel ruling dent Chicago

Reuters 27 Jun 2021

PARIS: Euronext wheat slid on Friday to fresh multiweek lows, tracking losses in Chicago as beneficial rain for Midwestern crops and a US Supreme Court ruling on biofuel exemptions weighed on grain markets.

September milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled down 3.00 euros, or 1.5%, at 201.50 euros ($240.47) a tonne.

Slipping below Thursday’s four-week low of 203.50 euros, the front-month contract earlier set its weakest level since April 13 at 200.75 euros.

The more active December futures ended down 2.75 euros at 202.50 euros, after touching a four-week low at 201.50 euros.

The new-crop contracts were being underpinned by chart support around 200-202 euros, traders said.

Heavy rain forecast in part of the US Midwest, including in the top corn growing state of Iowa, has curbed grain prices this week. Further selling pressure came on Friday from the US Supreme Court decision lending support to efforts by small oil refineries to win exemptions from requirements to incorporate biofuel, which is made with crops including corn and soyaoil.

“The rain is playing a part but the acceleration in the price fall came from the Supreme Court ruling,” a futures dealer said.

Favourable winter wheat harvest prospects across Europe and the Black Sea region have also weighed on Euronext.

“Competition in export markets could be fierce with improving production prospects for the world’s leading wheat exporter, Russia,” British merchant Frontier Agriculture said in a note. News of a shipment of Russian wheat to Algeria and talk of recent Australian wheat sales to China has raised doubts about French prospects in its top two export markets.

Wheat crop conditions in France declined in the week to June 21 while winter barley harvesting was just starting, farm office FranceAgriMer said.

Weather forecasts showing further showers into next week were raising some concern about French crops, although drier, warmer weather expected at the start of July was seen as reassuring for later-developing crops in the north, traders said.

EU wheat wheat crop wheat export wheat market wheat rates

EU wheat slips to new lows as rain, biofuel ruling dent Chicago

Azhar explains how power shortfall will be bridged

Qureshi questions ‘intrinsic’ nature of FATF forum

‘Kanal Istanbul’ project kicks off with bridge construction

SPI up 0.82pc WoW

Opposition’s all 397 cut motions rejected: NA approves 29 demands for grants worth over Rs167bn

Tarin defends govt’s IMF lending decision

Proposed LNG tax hike: CNG price to go up by Rs6-9 per kg: APCNGA

Security forces capable of dealing with challenges: Rasheed

Punjab water, sanitation project: $442.4m financing pact inked with WB

IMF says board discusses $650bn expansion of reserves, process to be completed in August

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.