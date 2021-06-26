Police beefs up security following Johar Town blast

LAHORE: A high-level security meeting was held at the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Friday to chalk out a counter strategy against the nefarious designs of militants and their proxies who carried out a bomb blast outside the residence of incarcerated Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed in Johar Town area a couple of days ago.

Presiding over the meeting, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar while reviewing the overall law and order situation of the city instructed participants to strictly implement the National Action Plan (NAP) for the elimination of footprints of militants and their proxies.

He also instructed to ensure registration of tenants and employees of private sector with concerned police stations with the help of already given software. The meeting also decided to further tighten security check at entry and exit points of the city because, as per TV footages, the car which was used in the blast was signalled to proceed without proper checking.

The CCPO further directed to once again thoroughly review security arrangements for sensitive buildings, offices and public places. "While making satisfactory security arrangements for sensitive police installations, the deployment of cops at rooftops of such places must be ensured," he added.

The meeting also decided to increase patrolling of police teams in crime hotspot areas besides tightening the noose around drug peddlers and their facilitators. DIG (Investigation) Shariq Jamal, DIG (Security) Mehmoob Rasheed, DIG (Operations) Sajid Kayani, SSP CIA, SSP Investigation, SSP Operations and all the divisional SPs attended the meeting.

