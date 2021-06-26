ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Are we an enigma?

"As I grow older I find Pakistanis are an enigma." "Are you mistaking our voting patterns with pledges that remain...
Anjum Ibrahim 26 Jun 2021

"As I grow older I find Pakistanis are an enigma."

"Are you mistaking our voting patterns with pledges that remain unmet by various political parties as and when they form a government - it is after all the job of a sitting government to convince us, the electorate, that all is well even when we are struggling to make ends meet, the infrastructure social and physical is grossly inadequate and..."

"Hey are you referring to Khattak's outstanding performance during his chief ministership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?"

"Don't be facetious, that's politicians for you but what I find an enigma is the nature of the pledges for example The Khan continues to talk of his vision to implement Madinah ki riyast (Madinah administration) and..."

"That is to be appreciated - I mean which Muslim would not want the idealized riyasat administered during early Islamic history and..."

"There you go, but The Khan's constituency consists overwhelmingly of the educated and within that group the youth who let's be honest are more concerned with jobs, not the promise to create jobs, but the existence of jobs in the economy and..."

"So what are you saying?"

"That The Khan is losing his own constituents due to high inflation while not being able to convince the religious right that he presents a more viable alternative to parties led by The Maulana."

"Indeed another example is the roti kapra aur makaan of the Pakistan Peoples' Party - I mean even diehard Zardis, read the pale, continue to vote for the party because of their generational love for the Bhuttos...."

"Hey anday ki zardi, egg yolk, is yellow not pale if you know what I mean..."

"And what did Zardari sahib send to Shehbaz Sharif recently? Mangoes which are yellow?"

"Ha, ha, that's true though I hear Shehbaz Sharif sent half of them to The Niece and another half to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi..."

"Pity because I am sure they were top quality...now coming to Nawaz Sharif clan what has been their slogan? I mean I can't think of one from the top of my head."

"Faith in Sharif, unity under the leadership of Sharif and discipline to follow blindly what Sharif dictates."

"Yeah, that's what the logo states but that dates back to the Quaid. Anyway I reckon they are more into naming names hoping to shame those who dare to go against their financial, political interests."

"Hmmmm, I remember Dar saying when he was finance minister that he would publish the parliamentarians' tax directory and shame those who don't pay taxes but he didn't succeed."

"Besides he forgot to declare the global income of the Sharifs and his own family and..."

"There were some tax laws that allowed those with assets abroad not to declare them...so legally OK, morally..."

"Anyway can you explain what has happened in the recent IHC decision with respect to Nawaz Sharif - who won?" The government says Sharif lost so the government won and the Sharif lawyer says Sharif won!"

"Nawaz Sharif can return any time and file an appeal against any decision so I would reckon Nawaz Sharif won."

"Oh dear, The Khan ain't gonna like it."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PARTLY FACETIOUS enigma Madinah ki riyast

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Are we an enigma?

Anti-money laundering action plan now one more requirement: Pakistan remains on FATF grey list

Swati-led body to investigate dry docking delay

Toshiba shareholders oust chairman

Fourth wave of Covid-19 could hit country in July

MSCI proposes putting Pakistan back into MSCI-FM

Rs26.46trn charged expenditure laid in NA

Budget described as ‘hope for all tiers of society’

FBR finalises amendments

Disposal of securities by NCCPL: Revised procedure for computation of capital gains, tax unveiled

C/A deficit widens 236pc in May

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.