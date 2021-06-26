ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Tarbela 5th extension E&M works: Wapda awards contract to HEIC-HEMC

Recorder Report 26 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Friday awarded contract amounting to US$ 241.1 million for electro-mechanical (E&M) works of the 1530 MW-Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project to a joint venture comprising Harbin Electric International Company and Harbin Electric Machinery Company (HEIC-HEMC) through an international competitive bidding.

The ceremony for signing of the contract was held Friday at WAPDA House, Lahore. The E&M contract was signed by Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project Director (PD) Muhammad Azam Joya and HEIC-HEMC Vice President Zhang Yu Long on behalf of their organizations.

WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd), WAPDA Member Finance Naveed Asghar, Member Water Abdul Zahir Khan Durrani, Managing Director (Administration) Khalid Saleem, WAPDA Secretary Fakharuzzaman Ali Cheema, general managers concerned and representatives of the consultants also attended the ceremony. It is worth mentioning that WAPDA has already awarded contract for civil works of the project in May.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that Tarbela 5th extension is yet another WAPDA project to meet energy needs of the country with low-cost and environment-friendly hydel electricity, adding that WAPDA is committed to completing this vital project in accordance with the timelines. Referring to the WAPDA’s strategy for improving water situation and increasing share of hydel electricity in the national grid, he said that WAPDA is constructing 10 mega projects in water and hydropower sectors to meet rapidly increasing requirements of water and electricity in the country. These projects are scheduled to be completed from 2023 to 2028-29. In addition to enhancing gross water storage capacity by 11.7 million acre feet (MAF), WAPDA projects will also double the installed hydel power generation capacity from 9406 MW to 20591 MW. Likewise, WAPDA’s contribution of green and clean hydel electricity to the national grid will also increase from the existing 37 billion units to more than 81 billion units per annum.

Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project is being constructed on Tunnel No. 5 of Tarbela Dam with approved PC-I of US$ 807 million. International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) of World Bank is providing US$ 390 million, while Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to the tune of US$ 300 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wapda Tarbela Water and Power Development Authority Tarbela 5th extension Power Development

Tarbela 5th extension E&M works: Wapda awards contract to HEIC-HEMC

Anti-money laundering action plan now one more requirement: Pakistan remains on FATF grey list

Swati-led body to investigate dry docking delay

Toshiba shareholders oust chairman

Fourth wave of Covid-19 could hit country in July

MSCI proposes putting Pakistan back into MSCI-FM

Rs26.46trn charged expenditure laid in NA

Budget described as ‘hope for all tiers of society’

FBR finalises amendments

Disposal of securities by NCCPL: Revised procedure for computation of capital gains, tax unveiled

C/A deficit widens 236pc in May

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.