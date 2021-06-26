World
WHO's Tedros says vaccine shortage in poor countries a global failure
- "It's not hesitancy. It's lack of vaccines. And the situation in many low-income countries, especially Africa, it's very worrisome," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
26 Jun 2021
GENEVA: The world's inability to provide enough COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries is a global failure that highlights injustice, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday.
"It's not hesitancy. It's lack of vaccines. And the situation in many low-income countries, especially Africa, it's very worrisome," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "There is no vaccine. You can't even talk about delivery or absorption capacity when there's no vaccine."
