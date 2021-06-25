ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Palm oil gains over 2%, logs first weekly gain in three

  • Palm logs 2.8% weekly rise
  • June 1-25 exports rose between 3.4% and 7.5% m/m
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 2% on Friday and logged their first weekly gain in three, lifted by better exports so far in June and a tight supply situation.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange settled up 99 ringgit, or 2.89%, at 3,520 ringgit ($847.38) a tonne, its highest close since June 15.

It gained 2.8% for the week.

The slow pace of arrivals of crude palm oil at refiners is tightening the supply of processed palm oil, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Plantations and mills in Malaysia are facing labour shortages and reduced capacity due to coronavirus-induced restrictions.

"With a weakening ringgit, demand pace recovery and excellent refining margins, prices are almost certain to remain defensive in the coming days," he said.

Exports from Malaysia during June 1-25 rose between 3.4% and 7.5% from the same period in May, cargo surveyors said.

"On the demand front, we believe replenishment activities to import more palm oil will continue to be healthy into the 2021 calendar year on the back of more reopening of economic activities," MIDF Research said in a note.

Crude palm oil prices will soften in the second half of the year as production is expected to recover, but the supply tightness will likely remain until the third quarter due to slow output growth, it said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 0.6%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil

