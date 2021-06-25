ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

  • At least 179,931,620 cases of coronavirus have been registered.
AFP 25 Jun 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,903,064 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday.

At least 179,931,620 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Thursday, 8,601 new deaths and 403,975 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 2,032 new deaths, followed by India with 1,329 and Colombia with 689.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 603,178 deaths from 33,590,549 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 509,141 deaths from 18,243,483 cases, India with 393,310 deaths from 30,134,445 cases, Mexico with 232,068 deaths from 2,493,087 cases, and Peru with 191,286 deaths from 2,040,186 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 580 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 310, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 294, Czech Republic with 283 and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,255,002 deaths from 36,698,515 cases, Europe 1,162,741 deaths from 54,159,408 infections, and the United States and Canada 629,370 deaths from 35,002,183 cases.

Asia has reported 566,428 deaths from 39,542,247 cases, the Middle East 148,827 deaths from 9,159,690 cases, Africa 139,574 deaths from 5,316,839 cases, and Oceania 1,122 deaths from 52,744 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

Tax relief extended to cars up to 1,000cc, says Tarin

MSCI to begin consultation on proposal to downgrade Pakistan

Meeting with occupied Kashmir leaders and PM Modi a failure: Qureshi

Fourth wave of Covid-19 could emerge in Pakistan in July, warns Asad Umar

Five FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in Sibi attack: ISPR

Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

FATF to announce future course of action on Pakistan today

Pakistan, US agree to maintain close coordination

Tarin explains IMF challenge

Salaried employees: Income tax exemption being restored on medical reimbursement

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters