Pakistan team to arrive in England on Friday

  • Will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in England
Syed Ahmed 25 Jun 2021

Pakistan cricket team will reach Birmingham on Friday, June 25, via Abu Dhabi on a chartered flight ahead of their series against England.

After reaching Birmingham, the team will travel to Derby, where it will spend three days in isolation before resuming their training sessions from Monday, June 28.

During their stay in a Derby isolation facility, the side will also play two 50-over intra-squad practice matches and will head to Cardiff on 6 July where the first ODI will be played on 8 July.

Following the isolation, the team will hold practice sessions for the next three days before playing intra-squad games.

The team will hold practice sessions the next two days before travelling to Cardiff on July 6 where they will face England in the inaugural One Day International match, followed by a second ODI on July 10 at Lord’s London, and the final ODI on July 13 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The Men in Green will also play as many T20Is at Trent Bridge, Headingly, and Old Trafford on July 16, 18, and 20, respectively.

Pakistan squads:

ODIs: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Haris Sohail (Balochistan), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) (Sindh), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab).

T20Is: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Arshad Iqbal (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Azam Khan (Sindh), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imad Wasim (Northern), Mohammad Hafeez (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sharjeel Khan (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab).

Pakistan vs England Pakistan tour to England Pakistan ODI squad for England Pakistan T20I squad for England

Pakistan team to arrive in England on Friday

