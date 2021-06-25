ANL 36.26 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.53%)
ASC 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.65%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
AVN 96.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.24%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.76%)
DGKC 123.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.91%)
FCCL 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
HASCOL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 81.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
JSCL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
KAPCO 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
PAEL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
PIBTL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.95%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.11%)
TRG 156.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.04%)
UNITY 43.33 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.21%)
WTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
BR100 5,220 Decreased By ▼ -21.81 (-0.42%)
BR30 27,194 Decreased By ▼ -38.17 (-0.14%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -133.77 (-0.28%)
KSE30 19,197 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.53%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Energy, mining stocks push FTSE 100 higher; set for weekly gain

  • The domestically focussed mid-cap index eased 0.2%
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

Energy and mining stocks led the FTSE 100 higher on Friday on the back of higher commodity prices, setting up the blue-chip index for weekly gains following a boost from a dovish central bank policy in the previous session.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.1% after jumping in the previous session as the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged near record lows.

Energy shares climbed 1.02%, while miners BHP Group, Anglo American and Rio Tinto gained between 0.4% and 1.2%.

Building materials business CRH was among the top gainers on the FTSE 100 after brokerage Berenberg raised its target price on the stock.

"The UK market is the cheapest market right now relative to its European peers and support from the BoE will just add to the market positive narrative," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities.

A raft of monetary and fiscal stimulus has helped the FTSE 100 rise 27% since the UK's second COVID-19 wave in October, but it has still underperformed its European peer, which gained 33% over the same period.

British consumer sentiment held at its highest level since the start of the pandemic this month, although households were less cheery about the economic outlook, a monthly survey from market research GfK showed.

"British equities will remain steady as it goes but unless we see any of the heavyweight stocks perform really better, the FTSE 100 will hover around the 7,000 level," added Temperton.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index eased 0.2%.

Travel stocks dropped 1.29% even as Britain was set to publish plans to allow fully vaccinated people travel unrestricted to all countries except those with the highest COVID-19 risk.

UDG Healthcare added 1.5% after it said private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) was considering raising its offer to buy the healthcare company to 1,080 pence per share.

