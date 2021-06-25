ANL 36.26 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.53%)
ASC 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.65%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
AVN 96.81 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.05%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
DGKC 123.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.08%)
FCCL 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
HASCOL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
JSCL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
KAPCO 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
PAEL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
PIBTL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.95%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.85%)
TRG 156.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.01%)
UNITY 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
WTL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.47%)
BR100 5,218 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 27,195 Decreased By ▼ -36.61 (-0.13%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -133.36 (-0.28%)
KSE30 19,198 Decreased By ▼ -100.11 (-0.52%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Antibodies triggered by Chinese COVID-19 shots less effective on Delta variant

  • The Delta variant of the new coronavirus, first detected in India
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

BEIJING: Antibodies triggered by two Chinese COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant compared with other strains but the shots still offer protection, a Chinese disease control researcher told state media.

The Delta variant of the new coronavirus, first detected in India, is becoming the globally dominant variant of the disease with its increased transmissibility, the World Health Organization's chief scientist warned last week.

In an interview aired by China Central Television late on Thursday, Feng Zijian, researcher and former deputy director at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, did not provide further details.

Without naming the two vaccines, Feng said they fell into the category of inactivated vaccines, which contain "killed" coronavirus that cannot replicate in human cells.

Five out of the seven domestically developed vaccines in China's mass inoculation scheme are inactivated vaccines. These include shots from Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm used in countries such as Brazil, Bahrain and Chile.

The Delta variant has caused infections in three cities in southern Guangdong province, officials said, where a total of 170 locally confirmed patients were reported between May 21 and June 21.

It remains unclear how many of them contracted the Delta variant. About 85% of the Guangdong cases in the latest outbreak were found in the provincial capital, Guangzhou.

"In the Guangdong outbreak ... none of those vaccinated infections became severe cases, and none of the severe cases were vaccinated," Feng said.

Coronavirus Sinovac Biotech Sinopharm COVID19 Chile Delta variant

