MSCI to begin consultation on proposal to downgrade Pakistan

Karachi: Morgan Stanley Capital International Inc (MSCI), a leading provider of benchmark indices and risk management analytical products, said that it will begin consultation on a proposal for Pakistan's reclassification from Emerging Markets to Frontier Markets, as it announced the results of the MSCI 2021 Market Classification Review.

MSCI announced the launch of a consultation on a proposal for the potential downgrade of the MSCI Pakistan Index from Emerging Markets to Frontier Markets status in one step coinciding with the November 2021 Semi-Annual Index Review, read a statement.

“Although the Pakistani equity market meets the requirements for Market Accessibility under the classification framework for Emerging Markets, it no longer meets the standards for Size and Liquidity,” said MSCI.

“More specifically, index continuity rules, as described in section 2.4 of the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes Methodology, have been applied since the November 2018 Semi-Annual Index Review to artificially maintain the required three constituents in the MSCI Pakistan Index.

“Additionally, since the November 2019 Semi-Annual Index Review, there have been no securities in the MSCI Pakistan equity universe that meet Emerging Markets Size and Liquidity criteria within the MSCI Market Classification Framework,” it added.

MSCI has sought feedback from market participants on this reclassification proposal until August 31, 2021, and will announce the results of the consultation on or before September 7, 2021.

Last month, MSCI announced outcome of its semi-annual review where Pakistan weight was upgraded to 0.023 percent as compared to 0.016 percent previously. Additionally, Pakistan’s weight in the small cap index was revised to 0.379 percent.

