US, Pakistan launch women’s economic empowerment activity

PESHAWAR: The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Thursday launched the Women’s Economic Empowerment Activity (WEEA). This five-year initiative supports the Government of Pakistan’s efforts to promote women’s social and economic empowerment through safe and dignified access to income opportunities, information, resources, and services.

The WEEA program offers solutions for women, communities, and governments to address structural and socio-economic barriers that prevent women from fully participating in their communities. It also aims to reduce economic gaps and make progress toward gender equality, at both the community and institutional levels. In accordance with Pakistan’s national strategy, WEEA demonstrates the United States’ commitment to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment by helping women and girls attain their full potential in every aspect of society.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021