PBIT, US embassy agree to create JWG

LAHORE: Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) and US embassy in Pakistan have agreed upon forming a joint working group (JWG) to further strengthen bilateral relations and drive economic, trade and investment cooperation to a higher level.

US Counselor for Commercial Affairs Pakistan, John Coronado accompanied by Economic Sector Chief, US Consulate General Lahore, Salvador Molina and Commercial Specialist Hassan Raza, visited Punjab Board of Investment & Trade and discussed ways to enhance trade and economic relations.

CEO PBIT Dr Erfa Iqbal briefed the US delegation on various prospective sectors and availability of numerous potential opportunities for investors in Punjab.

US Counselor for Commercial Affairs, John Coronado affirmed that the US embassy in Islamabad is ready to work closely with PBIT to strengthen economic and commercial partnerships between Punjab and the US companies. He expressed the US is seeking greater access to Pakistani market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021