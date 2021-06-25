ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
Pakistan

Sindh govt to construct Mauripur Expressway, ICI interchange

Recorder Report 25 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Sindh government will construct Mauripur Expressway and ICI interchange under public private partnership (PPP) mode to facilitate the traffic to and from Hakwsbay coastal area of the city.

The project has been announced in the Sindh budget for financial year 2021-22, which envisaged construction of an expressway 8 km 2x2 lane linking Mauripur Road and Lyari Expressway to the beach areas by an alternate route through the back waters.

The construction of this corridor will resolve the traffic pressure in the city as the proposed expressway will also have its connectivity with Lyari Expressway.

Furthermore, another segment of this project involves construction of interchange (1 km 2 lane one way) at ICI Bridge. This segment will relieve severe traffic congestion that arises at peak hours on Jinnah Bridge.

The construction period for this segment shall be one year and investor solicitation for both of said projects is currently in process and the concession agreements will be executed during the FY 2021-22 along with commencement of construction works.

It is worth-mentioning that Local Government Department and Housing Town Planning of Sindh has already invited bids from the bidders for the project.

The request for proposal (RFP) has already been issued on June 15 June 2021 and pre-bid meeting is scheduled for July 02.

The construction of Mauripur Expressway and interchange at Jinnah bridges is part of Sindh government’s Karachi Urban Road Initiative and the provincial government engaged external consultants through Local Government Department and has completed feasibility study as well as transaction structuring of Urban Road Initiative.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Sindh Government ICI FY2021 22 Sindh budget Lyari Expressway

