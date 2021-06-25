According to a Business Recorder report, a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved an allocation of Rs300 million for establishment of three joint border markets in Balochistan. The ECC meeting approved Commerce Ministry’s summary seeking approval for transfer of Rs 300 million from the Ministry of Railways’ budget through a technical supplementary grant to the Commerce Division for establishment of three joint border markets in Balochistan (two Pak-Iran joint borders and one Pak-Afghan border). Allocation of money for these two markets is an historic step insofar as country’s strategic interests and priorities are concerned. Not only will the setting up of joint borders with two Muslim neighbouring countries help promote bilateral trade, this will certainly help discourage smuggling from and into Pakistan. The allocation of Rs 300 million must translate into setting up of three joint border markets as soon as possible.

Tehzin Jafer (Quetta)

