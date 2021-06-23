ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
At least 2 killed, 17 injured in Lahore blast

  • Explosion has reportedly damaged windows of nearby buildings while the sound was heard in far-off areas
  • Officials currently investigating reason for blast
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 23 Jun 2021

(Karachi) At least two people were killed and 17 injured after a blast rocked Lahore's Johar Town area on Wednesday, Aaj TV reported.

Rescue officials said the blast took place in E block near Ahsan Mumtaz Hospital. The blast has reportedly damaged windows of nearby buildings while the sound was heard in far-off areas as well.

The injured have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital for treatment with 8 people reportedly being in critical condition.

Initial reports also suggest that at least three vehicles were damaged.

Police and law enforcement personnel have reached the site of the incident and begun an preliminary investigation.

Initial reports suggest the cause of the explosion is not yet clear, and officials are currently ascertaining the reason. They opined it could either be a gas pipeline burst or a cylinder blast.

Meanwhile, Lahore deputy commissioner directed the relevant assistant commissioner and officials from Sui gas and the Lahore Electric Supply Company to reach the site of the incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also taken notice of the blast and directed the province's top police official to submit a report on the incident.

Buzdar also instructed the concerned authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly.

