ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.87 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
ASL 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (4.88%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
BYCO 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
DGKC 125.40 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.55%)
EPCL 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
FFBL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.16%)
HASCOL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
HUBC 80.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
HUMNL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
JSCL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.01%)
KAPCO 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.4%)
MLCF 47.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
PAEL 35.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
PPL 90.41 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.39%)
PRL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-8.17%)
SNGP 48.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 162.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.09%)
UNITY 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.72%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
BR100 5,251 Increased By ▲ 10.07 (0.19%)
BR30 27,386 Increased By ▲ 39.08 (0.14%)
KSE100 48,065 Increased By ▲ 78.02 (0.16%)
KSE30 19,343 Increased By ▲ 17.48 (0.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Palm oil leaps over 4% on signs of growing demand

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped more than 4% on Wednesday on signs of improving demand and strength in rival edible oils, although a looming cut in export levy from top producer Indonesia weighed on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange jumped 155 ringgit, or 4.57%, to 3,545 ringgit ($851.65) a tonne by the midday break.

The firmer sentiment comes on the back of robust demand for June shipment and inquiries for July, especially for crude palm oil and olein, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Even though there has been some pick up in production, demand remains robust, which has improved refining margins, he said.

"It is a demand-based rally, and it has got more legs to go up," Paramalingam added.

Indonesia on Monday announced that it would reduce the ceiling rate for its crude palm oil levies from $255 to $175 per tonne, stoking some concerns that it would take market share away from rival Malaysia.

"Though the implementation date was not announced, sources are expecting the reduction to be effective by end of the month," Public Investment Bank said in a note.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract gained 3%, while its palm oil contract were up 2.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil still targets 3,602 ringgit per tonne, as its bounce looks incomplete, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Wheat soyabean Oil Palm Paramalingam Supramaniam Pelindung Bestari

