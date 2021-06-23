ANL 35.02 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.09%)
ASC 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.51%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.29%)
BOP 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
DGKC 125.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.83%)
EPCL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.54%)
HASCOL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
HUBC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
HUMNL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
JSCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.59%)
MLCF 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
PAEL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
PIBTL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 90.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
PRL 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.99%)
PTC 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SILK 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.77%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.92%)
UNITY 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.7%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
BR100 5,248 Increased By ▲ 6.6 (0.13%)
BR30 27,379 Increased By ▲ 31.45 (0.12%)
KSE100 48,009 Increased By ▲ 22.01 (0.05%)
KSE30 19,326 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
South African rand edges higher before inflation data

  • The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) tries to keep inflation between 3% and 6%.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand was slightly firmer early on Wednesday, before the release of inflation data which were expected to show growing price pressures in Africa's most industrialised economy.

At 0605 GMT, the rand traded at 14.2550 against the dollar, roughly 0.1% stronger than its previous close.

Statistics South Africa will publish the consumer price index around 0800 GMT.

Economists expect it to rise to 5.2% year on year in May from 4.4% in April, which would mark the first time the indicator has risen above the midpoint of the central bank's target range since COVID-19 reached South Africa.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) tries to keep inflation between 3% and 6%, and it regularly talks about where it is in relation to the midpoint of that band.

Despite building price pressures, economists are not predicting the SARB will raise rates when it next meets in July. When Reuters last polled analysts in May survey medians suggested the bank would keep its repo rate at 3.5% throughout 2021, sticking to an accommodative monetary policy stance.

Government bonds also firmed in early deals on Wednesday, as the yield on the benchmark 2030 instrument dropped 4 basis points to 9.025%.

