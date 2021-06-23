ANL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.74%)
ASC 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.76%)
ASL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
AVN 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.36%)
DGKC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.88%)
HASCOL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
HUBC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
HUMNL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
JSCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.59%)
MLCF 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.42%)
PIBTL 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
POWER 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 90.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.21%)
PRL 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.88%)
PTC 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.77%)
SNGP 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
TRG 161.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.86%)
UNITY 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
BR100 5,249 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0.14%)
BR30 27,380 Increased By ▲ 33.13 (0.12%)
KSE100 48,006 Increased By ▲ 19.02 (0.04%)
KSE30 19,321 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US experts to review heart problems among teens after Covid shots

  • Other experts have adopted a more cautious line.
AFP 23 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: A panel of experts convened by the top US health agency will hold a meeting Wednesday to review data surrounding more than 300 confirmed cases of heart muscle inflammation among adolescents and young adults after receiving mRNA Covid vaccines.

The committee, hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will hear a risk-benefit analysis as researchers explore whether the shots can cause myocarditis, as well as cases of inflammation of the heart lining, pericarditis.

Israel first was the first country to identify a possible link.

"These cases are rare, and the vast majority have fully resolved with rest and supportive care," said CDC director Rochelle Walensky last week ahead of the meeting, which was initially scheduled for last Friday but postponed because of a new public holiday.

The cases that have been confirmed were investigated following initial reports to vaccine safety monitoring systems, and come from more than 20 million adolescents and young adults that have been vaccinated, added Walensky.

While 300 out of 20 million is a small number, it is still likely higher than what would otherwise be expected for the age group.

A previous meeting on the issue convened on June 10 by the Food and Drug Administration heard that most of the cases were among young men and occurred within a week of the second dose.

The new CDC hearing will dive deeper into updated data that has been independently verified, rather than being self-reported.

Mostly mild cases

Lorry Rubin, director of pediatric infectious diseases at Cohen Children's Medical Center told AFP: "I'm concerned, but I'd emphasize that cause and effect has not yet been established."

He said that his own hospital had seen a few cases of adolescent males developing chest pain a day or two after the second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only shot authorized in adolescents aged 12 and up.

"On the other hand, the cases have been relatively mild," added Rubin, with the patients returning to normal within a few days after treatment with medicine like ibuprofen.

Myocarditis is known to be seasonal, with higher incidence in summer months potentially linked to enteroviruses, and is estimated to affect one per 100,000 children per year.

Even if a causal link to the vaccines is established, Rubin said it should be weighed against the risks to children from Covid.

While children are less affected than adults, the virus has still hospitalized more than 3,000 children in the United States over the course of the pandemic, and led to more than 300 deaths, according to official data.

Some 2,700 people under-30 have died from Covid.

Other experts have adopted a more cautious line.

Monica Gandhi, an infectious diseases and public health expert at the University of California San Francisco, said that the United States had gone beyond some other countries' recommendations on vaccinating teens.

These include Germany and Israel, which only recommend vaccinating adolescents who are at high risk, while Britain is still examining the data and hasn't yet reached a decision.

"It's a new vaccine, it's been increasingly elevated as a concern, and all other countries except for us have done something that errs on the side of safety," she told AFP, adding she was holding off having her 13-year-old child receive a second dose until she learns more.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky CDC director

US experts to review heart problems among teens after Covid shots

Govt takes major step towards promoting IB

Google faces antitrust probe

Karachi IT Park: Ministry to conduct third-party cost audit

Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan: PM

Pay & Pension Commission: PM displeased with delay

PTI MNAs defend PM’s remarks on rape

PM’s UK visit put off due to ‘internal issues’

US could slow pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

PM Imran questions US strategy to have bases in Pakistan

UN Afghanistan official warns over Taliban gains

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters