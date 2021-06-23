ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Incorporating in Finance Bill: NA body to suggest recommendations to Tarin

Zaheer Abbasi 23 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue has begun – for the first time – three days meeting, on Tuesday, to suggest recommendations to the finance minister for incorporating in the Finance Bill 2021, before his winding up speech.

The committee Chairman, Faiz Ullah, said that under rules of business of the National Assembly, for the first time, the National Assembly Finance Committee would be discussing the finance bill to make its recommendations and wanted the finance minister to appear in the next meeting, on Thursday.

The committee directed the secretary Finance to make a request to the federal minister for Finance and Revenue for attending the next meeting of the committee, which has already been fixed to he held on 24th June 2021.

The committee discussed the anomalies being faced by business community, exports and importers due sales tax on raw materials, tariff and regulatory duties, which have been causing concerns among the stakeholders.

Businessman from various sectors i.e. textile and garments, stationary, surgical, leather, customs agents association, ginners, petrochemical, and representatives from furniture-making industry presented their issues before the Committee.

The Committee discussed their proposals in detail and issued necessary directions to the Federal Board of Revenue, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Ministry of Finance to address these anomalies of business community before the next meeting of the committee tomorrow.

The committee members have expressed their concern about the anomalies of General Sales Tax (GST) and Regulatory Duties (RD).

The committee deferred the agenda pertaining to legislative business due to paucity of time.

The meeting was attended by Dr Nafisa Shah, Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Faheem Khan, Qaiser Ahamed Sheikh, Ali Pervaiz, Dr Rameesh Kuma Vankwani, Chaudhary Khalid Javed, MNAs besides senior officers from the Ministry of Finance and Revenue, the Federal Board of Revenue, and the Ministry of Commerce.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Exports GST business community Faiz Ullah Finance Bill 2021

Incorporating in Finance Bill: NA body to suggest recommendations to Tarin

Govt takes major step towards promoting IB

Google faces antitrust probe

Karachi IT Park: Ministry to conduct third-party cost audit

Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan: PM

Pay & Pension Commission: PM displeased with delay

PTI MNAs defend PM’s remarks on rape

PM’s UK visit put off due to ‘internal issues’

US could slow pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

PM Imran questions US strategy to have bases in Pakistan

UN Afghanistan official warns over Taliban gains

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.