JS Bank, Zameen.com to provide home, solar financing solutions

KARACHI: JS Bank partners with Zameen.com to provide easy and convenient home and solar financing solutions at flexible markup rates.

This collaboration will serve as a touchstone allowing the existing clientele of Zameen.com to opt for the affordable and conventional solar financing services offered by JS Bank. The agreement was signed by Zulfiqar Ali Lehri – Head of Distribution, Consumer Lending of JS Bank and Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan – Senior Director Sales of Zameen.com.

Speaking on the occasion, Zulfiqar Ali Lehri, said: “This partnership with Zameen.com is meant to serve as a one window solution to assist clients in both property search and financing solutions hence making it one of our most valued external partnerships. Not only does it have the capability of bringing a much-needed vibrant change in the role of the real estate entities in facilitating their clientele for their betterment but also in furthering its own objective of making this process hassle free and seamless. I look forward to developing this mutually beneficial relationship.”

While Fahad Siddiqui, Head of Secured Lending, JS Bank, said: “This renewed partnership between JS Bank and Zameen will enable both organizations to serve our respective valued clients in their housing and financing needs in a more holistic manner. JS Bank and Zameen’s aspirations and growth trajectory particularly in the housing and construction sector is aligned with the vision of the Government of Pakistan and State Bank of Pakistan in driving economic prosperity by facilitating and offering innovative product solutions to enable our citizens in becoming proud home owners.”

Sharing his thoughts, Ahmad Bhatti, Country Head, Zameen.com, said: “We are delighted to enter this agreement with JS Bank, with the belief that it will significantly bridge home financing needs in the real estate sector. Zameen’s mission has always been to empower the people of Pakistan with home ownership and JS Bank’s innovative offerings, which includes attractive home loans, rates and faster approvals that make the journey towards the goal easier. This collaboration with JS Bank is also vital in sending our message to the key international audience as well.”

Also present on location were Adil Maqsood – Channel Head and Zahid Gilani – Optimization Manager from JS Bank while Zameen.com was represented by Muhammad Hassan – Associate Director Sales and Umar Hussain – Corporate Manager.

JS Bank has taken this step to provide flexible loans to the home buyers of today, making it possible for them to borrow as much as 90% of the property’s value and hence bringing home ownership within the reach of many who would not be able to afford it otherwise.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021